IMPD Releases Non-Fatal Shooting Statistics for 2019

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) has released final non-fatal shooting statistics from 2019.

In 2019, there were 452 non-fatal shooting incidents, compared to the 447 non-fatal shooting incidents that occurred in 2018.

Throughout these incidents, there was a total of 524 non-fatal shooting victims in 2019, compared to the 492 non-fatal shooting victims of 2018.

“While we are making progress in driving down overall crime, the number of families impacted by gun violence remains at an unacceptable level,” IMPD Chief Randal Taylor said.

In the statement posted by IMPD, it is said that the departments focus for 2020 will remain on growing the police force, connecting individuals in need with wraparound services, leveraging technology to identify serial shooters and disrupt violent crime in the Crime Gun Intelligence Center, and providing connections to treatment over incarceration for those suffering from mental illness and addiction.

Comments

comments