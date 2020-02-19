IMPD Plush K9 Sales to Benefit New Training Facility

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is growing with the addition of a new training facility in the works. However, IMPD needs the public’s assistance in bringing this new facility to fruition.

The public can help by purchasing a stuffed police dog. The Central Indiana Police Foundation will use the money for the new facility.

The total estimated cost of the facility is $600,000. So far, 40 percent has been raised. The new facility will provide space for IMPD’s K9 officers and their handlers to train.

The public can buy either a Belgian Malinois or a yellow Labrador Retriever for a minimum $25 donation.

Click here to order a plush police K9.

