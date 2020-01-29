IMPD and FBI Seek to Identify Bank Robbery Suspect

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) and the FBI Violent Crimes Task Force are looking to identify a bank robbery suspect.

On January 2, 2020, just after 2:50 p.m., a robbery took place at a Fifth Third Bank in Indianapolis.

The suspect was able to get away with an undisclosed amount of money.

IMPD Detectives and the FBI Violent Crimes Task Force are seeking the public’s assistance identifying a bank robbery suspect https://t.co/eUxvrqPCl6 — IMPD (@IMPDnews) January 29, 2020

Witnesses on the scene described the suspect as a black male with a thin build, who appeared to be around 25-years-old. He was wearing a dark coat, sunglasses, and a dark baseball cap at the time of the robbery.

The IMPD and the FBI Violent Crimes Task Force is asking for anyone with information to contact the FBI at (317) 595-4000.

To remain anonymous, you can report any information to Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at (317) 262-8477.

A cash reward of up to $1,000 is available to anyone who presents information that can lead to a felony arrest.

Stay with 44News both on-air and online as we continue to provide updates on this developing investigation.

Comments

comments