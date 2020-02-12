IMPD: 15-Year-Old Indianapolis Girl Shot

A 15-year-old Indianapolis girl is hurt after a shooting that occurred on the northwest side of Indianapolis.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) report that the girl was taken to the hospital in good condition.

Police are investigating two separate crime scenes possibly connected with the shooting, Fox 59 reported.

According to IMPD, the girl was found in the 4300 block of Village Trace Drive just before 2:30 a.m.

One block away from that location police say they found a group of girls gathered at Village Bend Lane.

Police believe that there was some sort of fight at that location and that shots were fired.

Comments

comments