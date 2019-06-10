Impaired Driver Under the Influence of Multiple Drugs Arrested

A Vincennes woman is behind bars for driving under the influences of multiple drugs. Authorities say Allyson Earles, 26, was pulled over Monday at 1:46 a.m. for a defective headlight and showed signs of impairment.

A search was conducted leading to the discovery of marijuana in the vehicle. Further investigation at Good Samaritan Hospital revealed she was under the influence of amphetamines, benzodiazepines, cannabinoids, methamphetamine, and opiates.

Earles was arrested and taken to the Knox County Jail.

She is currently being held on bond.

She is facing the following charges:

Driving While Intoxicated (Controlled Substances), Class C Misdemeanor

Possession of Meth, Class 6 Felony

Possession of Marijuana, Class B Misdemeanor.

Comments

comments