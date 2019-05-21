Impaired Driver Arrested After Hitting Vehicle

An Evansville woman is behind bars for impaired driving. Police say Misty Koons, 41 of Evansville was driving southbound on U.S. 41 when she disregarded the automatic signal at Bellemeade Avenue and collided into another driver that was traveling west on Bellemeade Ave.

The driver of that vehicle was transported to St. Vincent Hospital where she was treated and released.

Police say Koons displayed signs of impairment. Further investigation revealed Koons was under the influence of cannabinoids, cocaine, benzodiazepine, and buprenorphine.

Koons was treated for minor injuries and then transported to the Vanderburgh County Jail.

She faces the following charges:

Driving While Intoxicated (Controlled Substance), Class C Misdemeanor

Possession of Synthetic Marijuana, Class C

