Impaired Driver Arrested With 15-Month-Old Child in Backseat

Two people were arrested on suspicion of impaired driving with a 15-month-old child in the car.

Trooper Hunter Manning says he pulled over the driver of a 2002 Chevrolet Malibu for driving over the speed limit. Tpr. Manning says when he approached the car, he could smell the odor of raw marijuana.

The driver, identified as 22-year-old Taylor Merino of Henderson, displayed signs of being impaired and refused to submit a chemical test. Elizabeth Stocker, 36, of Henderson was sitting in the back seat with her 15-month-old grandchild.

During a search, Tpr. Manning located methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia in the vehicle. Stocker and Merino were arrested and taken to the Pike County Jail where they are currently being held on bond.

Merino and Stocker were charged with possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. Additionally, Merino was charged with possession of meth and driving while intoxicated with a child. Stocker was also charged with neglect of a dependent.

The Department of Child Services was on scene and took custody of the child.

