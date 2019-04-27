Impact Mentoring Hosts Bowling Fundraiser

Kentucky community leaders and families continued their decades-long tradition: finding a moment to “spare.”

Kids, parents and volunteers in Madisonville were on a roll, raising thousands in funds to help raise up the community’s children through Bowling for Impact.

As executive director of Impact Mentoring, Kellie Arnold is determined to strike against the problems facing Kentucky kids.

“We want to see every child succeed in Hopkins and Muhlenberg counties to have that opportunity to succeed. And that’s what we’re all about,” she explained.

With the support of organizations and contributions, Arnold has more to look forward to than just a perfect game.

“This is our number one fundraise throughout the year, Bowl to Impact a Child. It’s been going on for over 30 years in this community, she stated. “people expect it. This is kind of our sound, this is our trademark. This is where we bring in most of our funding for the year.”

As superintendent of Hopkins County Schools, Deanna Ashby sees the impact of this bowling tradition firsthand.

“It is able to set up a process in which adults and high school kids can come in and mentor our students. They work with them one-on-one and serve as a coach, a mentor and a friend for so many children who maybe don’t get that at home,” she iterated.

It’s something even the littlest of bowlers can understand.

“I love it,” said Allie Summers. “Helping others is my thing. Helping others is the way you want to be treated.”

If you’re interested in getting involved in impact mentoring or other community organizations, you can find out more at impactmentoringky.org, hopkinsschools.org, and muhlsdk12.org

