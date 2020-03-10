IMOMSOHARD Mom’s Night Out Round 2 Coming This Summer

Two Moms. (Not married.)

(Actually, married. Just not to each other.)

Four kids.

Two husbands.

3 dogs.

Minimally, 2 glasses of wine.

Lots of laughs.

Kristin Hensley and Jen Smedley have been performing, teaching, and writing comedy internationally for a combined 40+ years. They have been moms for one quarter of that time and it shows. How do they cope? They laugh about all of the craziness that comes with being a mom and they want you to laugh about it too! From snot to stretchmarks to sleepless nights, Kristin and Jen know firsthand that parenting is a hard job and they invite you to join them in taking it all a little less seriously (even if for a few short minutes a day). After all, Jen currently has four days of dry shampoo in her hair and Kristin’s keys are still in her front door. They try, they fail, they support each other, and they mom as hard as they can.

This wacky duo will be at Victory Theatre Saturday, July 11, 7pm.

Find tickets here.

