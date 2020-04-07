Illinoisans Impacted by COVID-19 Urged to Submit Their Stories to Illinois State Museum

State Representative Darren Bailey (R-Xenia) is joining the Illinois State Museum to encourage Illinoisans to help document this period in history on how the coronavirus pandemic is affecting their lives.

“While the more dramatic stories of the numbers of cases and lives impacted from the coronavirus are coming from the large cities in Illinois, it is also part of the story to document how the day-to-day life in our rural part of Illinois has changed or not changed with the stay at home orders and social distancing,” commented Rep. Bailey.

“Our farmers are still farming to keep the food chain moving but our public school students are required to continue learning from home. Those who have lost their jobs, hopefully temporarily until the economy picks back up, are having extreme problems with filing for benefits to keep their rent paid and food on the table,” Rep. Bailey went on to say.

The State Museum is asking people to share items that reflect their experience during the pandemic for the benefit of future generations. The stories will be collected into a digital archive that will be shared on social media and in online exhibitions in the coming weeks and months.

In the long term, those stories will be used to inform future generations about life in Illinois during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Whether you are in quarantine, sheltering at home, working in the medical field, homeschooling your kids, or adjusting your business model for uncertain times, your story is unique and valuable.

Anyone interested in documenting history is encouraged to snap a photo and share it with the Illinois State Museum writings, drawings, or artwork that speaks to your life and your community.

Those interested in submitting material with the Illinois State Museum may do so by clicking here.

