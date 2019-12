Illinois is suing e-cigarette maker JUUL Labs, accusing the industry leader of targeting teens.

The State’s Attorney General says JUUL Labs used packaging, ad campaigns, and fruity flavors that were aimed at the under-age group.

This comes as the CDC continues to investigate more than 50 vaping-related deaths.

JUUL says they have stopped selling their most popular flavor, mint, suspended advertising and are working with federal regulators.

