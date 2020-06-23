Illinois Stylists Adapt to Pandemic With Mobile Salon

As many people still feel uneasy going inside businesses and stores – one Illinois salon is taking their business to the customers.

Stylists on the mobile salon are making house calls, and customers aren’t complaining since they don’t have to wait in a crowded lobby during the coronavirus pandemic.

“You can have your family here and feel comfortable being surrounded by people you know,” said Kesia King owner of CHOP SHOP mobile salon and barbershop.

“We have running water, we have heat, cooling, entertainment system, a bathroom – everything you need,” King explained.

Though mobile salons are typically seen in use at large events, this is a new way stylists can adapt during these times.

