Illinois State Police Release November sTEP Results

The results of a Special Traffic Enforcement Patrol (sTEP) conducted in Wayne County during November have been released.

The results allowed the Illinois State Police to provide increased enforcement for occupant restraint, impaired driving, speeding and distracted driving violations during the National “Click It or Ticket” Campaign.

Violations 

Enforcement Activity 
Occupant Restraint Violations  0 
Driving Under the Influence and Drug/Alcohol-Related Citations  0 
Speeding Citations and Warnings  46 
Distracted Driving Citations and Warnings  0 
Total Citations  46 
Total Written Warnings  1 

Driving the posted speed limit, sober, not distracted, and buckled up will save your life and the lives of many others.

This project is funded through the Illinois Department of Transportation.

