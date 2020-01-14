Illinois State Police to Increase Patrols in Week-Long Campaign

Illinois State Police rolling out a special enforcement effort of the state’s Move Over Law honoring a state trooper killed in the line of duty.

Trooper Christopher Lambert was killed when a passing vehicle hit him while working the scene of another accident.

State law already requires drivers to move over one lane when passing any emergency or other vehicles with emergency lights.

Now through January 18, ISP is ramping up patrols along highways enforcing the Move Over Law during Operation Lambert.

Sheriff Dough Maier says, “We work the interstate. It’s very dangerous up there if people don’t get over out of the lane that’s next to where you’re at.”

The fines more than doubled at the start of 2020 after a significant jump in the number of drivers who crashed into squad cars last year.

Effective this year, the minimum fine for first-time violators of Scott’s Law starts at $250.

Subsequent violations start at $750.

