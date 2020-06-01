Illinois Sees Low Number of COVID-19 Deaths

The Illinois Department of Public Health released new coronavirus data Monday.

An additional 974 Illinoisans were diagnosed with COVID-19, bringing the state’s case total to 121,234.

State health officials also reported a low number of deaths. ISDH says 23 people have died from the virus, bringing the death toll to 5,412. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years.

Total Reported Cases From Illinois Counties in the 44News Viewing Area as of May 27:

Saline: 6

Gallatin: 2

Wabash: 2

Wayne: 9

Deaths by Counties:

Cook County: 1 male 40s, 1 female 50s, 1 female 60s, 4 males 60s, 1 female 70s, 2 males 70s, 3 females 80s, 2 males 80s, 2 females 90s

DuPage County: 1 male 80s, 1 female 100+

Kankakee County: 3 males 80s

Lake County: 1 male 70s

ISDH reported 20,014 tests were conducted within the past 24 hours. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from May 25–May 31 is 6%.

Race and Sex Demographics:

