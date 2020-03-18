Illinois Sees Increase in Positive COVID-19 Cases

The number of confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 has increased significantly in Illinois. Initially, there were160 positive cases statewide but that has increased to 288, Governor J.B. Pritzker announced Wednesday.

There’s only been one confirmed death as of now.

The information in this article is susceptible to change as more cases are expected to be confirmed. Stay with 44News on-air and online for updates.

For more information, click here.

Related content:

Comments

comments