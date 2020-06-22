Illinois Sees 462 New Coronavirus Cases, 26 New Deaths

Over 460 new coronavirus cases were reported to the Illinois Department of Public Health on Monday.

Today’s update includes 462 new cases and 26 new deaths. The deaths were reported in Cook, DuPage, Kane, Lee, Madison, and St. Clair Counties. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 137,224 cases, including 6,671 deaths, in 101 counties in Illinois.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 18,219 specimens for a total of 1,379,003. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from June 15–June 21 is 2%.

Total Reported Cases From Illinois Counties in the 44News Viewing Area as of June 22:

Saline: 8

Gallatin: 2

Wabash: 22

Wayne: 11

Race and Sex Demographics

Click here for the full coronavirus data in Illinois.

