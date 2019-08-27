Illinois Roadway Closes for Snake Crossing

Hold up cars, snakes are slithering here!

That’s right, an Illinois road will be shut down for several months to allow snakes to cross without the danger of being hit.

Shawnee National Forest in Herod, Illinois will be closing a two-mile stretch of road from Sunday through October.

The closure will allow snakes in the area to cross the road, which is appropriately named Snake Road.

The snakes, along with frogs, turtles, newts, and even salamanders make their way from the swamps on one side of the road to the limestone bluffs on the other, every fall in preparation for winter.

The area will still be open, but you will have to hike your way there to catch a glimpse of this slithering migration.

