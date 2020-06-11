Some Illinois Residents Still Struggling as State Continues to Reopen

Illinois is now in Phase 3 of Governor JB Pritzker’s staged reopening plan, meaning many individuals could come off of unemployment and head back to work.

However, thousands of Illinoisans are still struggling to make ends meet or get help due to unemployment benefits lagging across the state.

Even when attempting to find new opportunities, many remain down on their luck.

“I had planned on have two jobs for the summer, and now I don’t have any,” said Betty Smith, an Illinois Resident. “And I’m not getting money back from the unemployment either.”

Since the coronavirus pandemic began, more than 1,000,000 Illinois residents have applied for unemployment benefits.

In addition, nearly 20,000 are facing penalty weeks in their benefits.

