Illinois Reports Less Than 500 New Coronavirus Cases, 19 Additional Deaths

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 473 new cases of COVID-19 and the 19 additional deaths.

All reported deaths were in Cook County.

Monday’s update brings the statewide case total to 133,016 and the statewide death toll to 6,326. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years.

Total Reported Cases From Illinois Counties in the 44News Viewing Area as of June 15:

Saline: 7

Gallatin: 2

Wabash: 13

Wayne: 9

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 18,627 specimens for a total of 1,209,612. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from June 8–June 14 is 3%.

Race and Sex Demographics

