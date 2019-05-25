Illinois Reports First Case of West Nile Virus

Illinois health officials are reporting the first mosquitoes testing positive for West Nile Virus.

The DuPage County Health Department collected positive mosquitoes in the village of Wayne on Tuesday. No human cases of West Nile have been reported this year, according to the Illinois department of Public Health.

A total of 74 Illinois counties reported West Nile Virus positive mosquitoes or birds or a human case in 2018.

There were 176 human cases last year, including 17 deaths. Health officials urge wearing insect repellent while outside.

