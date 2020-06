Illinois Reports 982 New Cases of COVID-19, 97 Additional Deaths

An additional 982 Illinsoians have been diagnosed with COVID-19, bringing the statewide case total to 123,830. Although Wednesday’s coronavirus updates show a large number of cases, it is relatively low compared to Tuesday’s update.

The number of coronavirus deaths grew by 97, bringing the statewide death toll to 5,621. Below the following counties reported deaths:

Coles County: 1 male 70s

Cook County: 1 male 30s, 1 female 40s, 3 males 40s, 2 females 50s, 3 males 50s, 2 females 60s, 7 males 60s, 2 females 70s, 7 males 70s, 8 females 80s, 5 males 80s, 9 females 90s, 6 males 90s

DeKalb County: 1 female 90s

DuPage County: 2 males 60s, 1 female 90s

Kane County: 1 male 40s, 1 female 60s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 2 males 80s

Kankakee County: 1 male 60s

Lake County: 1 male 40s, 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 2 females 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 male 90s

Madison County: 1 male 60s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s

McHenry County: 1 male 60s, 2 males 70s, 1 male 90s

Peoria County: 1 male 80s, 1 male 90s

St. Clair County: 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 100+

Stephenson County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s

Union County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s,

Will County: 1 female 50s, 1 female 90s

Winnebago County: 1 male 70s

Total Reported Cases From Illinois Counties in the 44News Viewing Area as of June 3:

Saline: 6

Gallatin: 2

Wabash: 2

Wayne: 9

Within the past 24 hours, state health officials have reported 24,471 specimens for a total of 959,175. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from May 27–June 2 is 6%.

Race and Sex Demographics as of June 3

