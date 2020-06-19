Illinois Reports Under 700 Coronavirus Cases on Friday
Nearly 700 new coronavirus cases were reported to the Illinois Department of Public Health.
Currently, the statewide case total is 135,470, an increase of 692 over Thursday’s update.
In addition, 44 new coronavirus-related deaths were reported by state health officials, bringing the death toll to 6,580.
The deaths were reported in Champaign, Cook, DuPage, Kane, Lake, Morgan, Peoria, Williamson, and Winnebago Counties.
Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 27,171 specimens for a total of 1,311,003. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from June 12–June 18 is 3%.
Total Reported Cases From Illinois Counties in the 44News Viewing Area as of June 19:
- Saline: 8
- Gallatin: 2
- Wabash: 15
- Wayne: 11
Race and Sex Demographics
Click here for the full coronavirus data in Illinois.
