Illinois Reports 1,156 New Cases and 59 New Deaths; Testing Surpasses 1M

During his live press conference Friday, Gov. JB Pritzker reported Ilinois has a total of 125,915 coronavirus cases and 5,795 coronavirus-related deaths.

Friday’s update includes 1,156 new cases and 59 new deaths. Coronavirus-related deaths were reported in the following counties:

Cook County: 3 males 30s, 1 female 40s, 1 male 40s, 3 females 50s, 1 male 50s, 3 females 60s, 1 male 60s, 3 females 70s, 2 males 70s, 4 females 80s, 8 males 80s, 3 females 90s, 2 males 90s

DuPage County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s

Iroquois County: 1 male 70s

Kane County: 1 female 50s, 1 male 50s, 1 male 60s, 2 females 70s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s

Kankakee County: 1 female 80s

Lake County: 1 female 40s, 1 male 80s, 2 females 90s

McHenry County: 1 male 70s

Rock Island County: 1 female 80s

St. Clair County: 1 female 90s

Will County: 1 male 80s

Winnebago County: 1 male 50s, 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 90s

Total Reported Cases From Illinois Counties in the 44News Viewing Area as of June 5:

Saline: 7

Gallatin: 2

Wabash: 2

Wayne: 9

Race and Demographics as of June 5:

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 18,903 specimens for a total of 1,000,919. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from May 29–June 4 is 6%.

