Illinois Public Health Association Donates 30,000 Gloves to Statewide Healthcare Providers

In an effort to respond to the growing need among frontline healthcare providers for Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), the Illinois Public Health Association (IPHA) has announced their donation of 30,000 gloves to statewide healthcare providers.

“It is my pleasure to announce this donation of much-needed personal protective equipment to Illinois healthcare providers,” said Toni Corona, IPHA President and Public Health Administrator at the Madison County Health Department. “IPHA is delighted to support our colleagues on the frontline of this fight. Illinois healthcare providers are working tirelessly to battle this pandemic and this donation will assist them with their critical efforts!”

The PPE will be distributed to frontline providers through IPHA’s partnership with the Illinois Emergency Management Agency.

For more information, please contact IPHA at 217-522-5687.

