Illinois Police Take New Steps to Prevent Roadway Tragedies

Recreational marijuana has now been legal in Illinois for exactly one week.

Some police in Illinois are now saying that they’re taking on new steps to prevent tragedies on the roadways.

If an officer believes a driver is impaired, they could bring that driver in – and if the driver in question gives them permission, they can draw blood to test for THC.

If a driver refuses to do a blood draw their license would be suspended for a year.

Not every department plans to do this, but Chief Jim Getz of the Decatur Police Department in Decatur, Illinois, says his officers believe it’s “the most accurate method.”

“Now that cannabis is legal, in certain circumstances, people think it’s kind of a free-for-all, it’s legal under all circumstances and that’s just not the case. And while the state says in certain circumstances, it’s legal, the state has never said it’s legal to drive under the influence,”

The Howard Buffett foundation gave the department a $500,000 donation to hire a new officer dedicated to catching drivers who are high.

