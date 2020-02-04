Illinois Paramedic Arrested After Alleged Sexual Assault

An Illinois paramedic was arrested on Monday after an alleged 2019 sexual assault.

Jeffrey Douglas Sanford Jr., a 47-year-old Gifford, Illinois man, was arrested on Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, in connection with the assault that was reported back in July of 2019.

The Champaign County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) says deputies were called to OSF HealthCare in July of 2019 when a woman there claimed that she was pressured into performing a sex act with a paramedic.

DNA results from a sexual assault kit matched that of Sanford, Fox Illinois reported.

Sanford was booked on Monday and is facing two counts of criminal sexual assault. He’s being held on a $75,000 bond and is set to appear in court on February 21.

Fox Illinois reached out to OSF HealthCare about the incident, who sent them the following statement:

“We are saddened by this news and take the allegations seriously. Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone involved. OSF HealthCare is fully cooperating with law enforcement during this investigation, and while we do not disclose details of our personnel records, I can confirm that Jeffrey Sanford is no longer employed by OSF PRO.”

