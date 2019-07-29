Illinois Man Sent to Hospital During High Speed Chase With Police

An Illinois man is in the hospital recovering after leading police on a chase and then crashing.

Indiana State Police was notified of 60-year-old Daniel Fehrenbacher who was wanted out of Lawrence County for a hit and run crash.

At 12:30 Monday, Lawrence County police pursued Fehrenbacher on U.S. 50 just inside Indiana. Fehrenbacher lost control over his vehicle after driving over stop sticks.

The vehicle entered the grassy median, struck an earth embankment and came to a final rest.

He was transported to Good Samaritan Hospital in Vincennes where he is currently being treated for his injuries.

This is an on-going investigation and criminal charges are pending.

Troopers also believe alcohol was a factor.

