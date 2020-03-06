Illinois Man Saves Baby From Burning Car

An Illinois man said he knew he had to do something when he heard a woman outside of a smoking car screaming for her baby.

That Illinois man is Josh Railey, who said he was just leaving his birthday dinner with his girlfriend when he saw the silver sedan on fire right across from the street from Northwoods Mall in Peoria, Illinois.

“Just happened to see a car on fire and it was dripping gasoline and filled with smoke,” Railey said.

Railey said he saw two people get out of the car first, before seeing a woman kick open the back door of the vehicle.

“Eventually the back door kicks open. This woman kind of falls out, some guy drags her away and she starts screaming about her baby, so I ran up to the car,” said Railey.

Railey found himself at the smoking vehicle, unable to see or feel anything in the car due to the car’s deployed airbags. That’s when he slashed the airbags, and found the baby girl.

“I cut the airbag open, you can’t really see in the car because there’s so much smoke. I checked the first seat, the second seat, and I didn’t feel anything. Somehow the baby got wedged between the driver seat and the passenger seat. I took a final swoop and I found her. I took off and then 30 seconds, a minute later I look back and the whole car was engulfed in flames,” Railey said in an interview with Fox 8.

Railey said everything happened in a matter of two to three minutes.

First responders arrived shortly after. Battalion Chief Nate Rice says if it wasn’t for Railey, the baby could have died.

The condition of the burning car’s passengers is currently unknown according to Rice, but he says no one suffered any life-threatening injuries.

Rice said his crew, along with medics from Advanced Medical Transport, cared for both the woman and the child before taking them to the hospital. They also extinguished the car fire.

