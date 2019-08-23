Illinois Man Arrested for Sexual Misconduct With Teen

Indiana State Police have arrested a man for sexual misconduct with a teenager from Posey County.

ISP opened a criminal investigation on June 19 after receiving information that a 55 year-old Illinois man allegedly had sexual relations with a woman under 16 years old.

Jonathan Mericle, 55, of Mt. Vernon, IL, made contact with the female through a dating website according to detectives. After sending pictures to the woman, they met on June 14 at a location in Mt. Vernon, Indiana, and allegedly tried having sexual relations according to ISP.

After an investigation, the Posey County Prosecutor’s Office issued a felony warrant for Mericle’s arrest. Police took him into custody without incident at his home in Mt. Vernon, Illinois on Friday.

He is currently being held at the Jefferson County Jail in Illinois on charges including child solicitation and sexual misconduct.

