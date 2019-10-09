Illinois Man Arrested for Driving Over School Yard Sign

An Illinois man was arrested Tuesday for driving over a yard sign in Evansville

21-year-old Bailey Kane of Downs, Illinois was arrested and booked in Vanderburgh County Jail for Criminal Mischief. According to Evansville Police, an officer was driving west bound near the 2300 block of Lincoln Avenue when they observed a vehicle driven by Kane leaving the road and running over a Memorial school sign in front of a home.

After the traffic stop, Kane admitted to driving over the sign because “they won a football game.” Kane was arrested without incident.

Kane was also investigated for driving under the influence of alcohol, but according to the Vanderburgh County Jail, that charge was ultimately dismissed. Kane is out on bond.

