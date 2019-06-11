Illinois Lottery Launches Red Ribbon Cash

Since 2008, the Illinois Lottery has featured its annual Red Ribbon Cash instant ticket. One hundred percent of the proceeds from ticket sales are dedicated to an Illinois free of HIV/AIDS and prevention education.

Funds raised by the Red Ribbon Cash instant ticket are distributed by the Illinois Department of Public Health to Illinois organizations that work on HIV/AIDS prevention, education, and treatment.

The Red Ribbon Cash ticket costs $3, and players can win up to $50,000.

Illinois ranks in the top 10 nationwide for states with the highest rate of HIV/AIDS, according to IDPH.

