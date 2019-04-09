Illinois Legislators Review Provision to State Gun Law

Illinois legislators are currently looking at a provision to a bill against gun violence. The bill is known as Fix the Firearm Owners Identification Act.

Under current Illinois law, people seeking to buy a gun must first obtain a firearm owners identification card from state police. However, the shooting at Henry Pratt company in Aurora back in February brought to light dangerous gaps in the state law

CPD Superintendent Eddie Johnson says, “This provision will close the substantial gap in our current regulation over the privacy of sales and transfers of firearms, that we know are contributing to the illegal market and unacceptable gun violence here.”

Both anti-gun advocates and the Chicago police gathered Tuesday in Chicago to talk about shutting down loopholes and how help in tracking sales as well as holding those selling arms accountable would help stop gun violence.

