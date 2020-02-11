Illinois House Bill Would Ban Pumping Your Own Gas

A House Bill that would ban pumping your own gas has been filed in Illinois.

Sponsored by Illinois House Representative Camille Lilly, a brief summary of Illinois House Bill 4571 states:

Creates the Gas Station Attendant Act. Provides that no gas may be pumped at a gas station in this state unless it is pumped by a gas station attendant employed at the gas station. Effective January 1, 2021.

If approved, drivers would be required to wait for an attendant to pump gas at all stations in Illinois.

Some say the bill could be helpful for older individuals – knowing that they wouldn’t have to get out of their car and risk an injury.

“If more gas stations had full service, it would really be a convenience for people who can’t get in and out, say, someone in a wheelchair,” one citizen said.

If passed, the bill would take effect Jan. 1 of 2021.

You can view the full text of Illinois House Bill 4571 here.

Comments

comments