Illinois Governor Signs Statue of Limitations Bills Into Law Friday

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker signed more bills into law Friday.

The bill amends the Criminal Code of 2012 and ensures that prosecution for criminal sexual assault, aggravated criminal sexual assault, or aggravated criminal sexual abuse may be commenced at any time.

Bill Number: HB 2135

Description: Removes the statute of limitations for criminal sexual assault, aggravated criminal sexual assault, or aggravated criminal sexual abuse.

Action: Signed

Effective: January 1, 2020

The bill passed the Illinois House on April 4th and passed the Illinois Senate on May 21st.

