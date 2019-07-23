Illinois Governor Signs Laws Aiming to Protect Immigrant Children

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker has signed two new laws protecting immigrant youth including those whose parents are deported.

House Bill 836 extends the time a child can have a short-term guardian if their parents are detained or deported by federal immigration authorities. The law doubles the amount of time from one to two years.

House Bill 1553 is intended to help young immigrants seeking special visas as victims of abuse or neglect. The law authorizes juvenile, family and adoption courts to move forward with and grant a petition for what’s called special immigrant juvenile status.

Pritzker signed the measures Tuesday.

Comments

comments