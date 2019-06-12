Illinois Governor Signs Law Requiring Insurance to Cover Abortions

A new Illinois law will ensure a woman’s right to choose and require insurance companies to cover abortion procedures.

Governor Pritzker signed the Reproductive Health Act into law on Wednesday morning. The law comes as many states continue to pass strict abortion laws.

“Illinois is demonstrating what it means to affirm the rights of individuals to make the most personal and fundamental decisions of their lives,” said Governor Pritzker, “no matter your income level, race, ethnicity or religion. When it comes to contraception, abortion, and reproductive care, this law puts the decision-making where it belongs: in the hands of women and their doctors.”

Pritzker says the act will eliminate dependence on Roe v. Wade by giving women in that state the right to make individual decisions about reproductive health care, including contraception, abortion, and maternity care.

The law also requires private health insurance plans in Illinois to cover abortion like they do other pregnancy-related care.

The law will take effect immediately.

