Illinois Governor Signs Immigration Legislation

Making good on his promise to make Illinois a welcoming state for all, governor J.B. Pritzker signed three pieces of legislation on Friday.

To protect Illinois’ immigrant community amid growing attacks from the federal government.

House Bill 2040 bans immigrant detention centers in the state of Illinois halting the proposed federally-run center in Dwight, IL.

This makes Illinois the first state in the nation to ban private civil detention after the state already banned private criminal detention centers.

House Bill 2040 takes effect immediately.

Comments

comments