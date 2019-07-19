Illinois Governor Signs More Bills Into Law

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker signed 31 bills into legislation Friday morning. The bills range from health, medical care, homelessness, and education.

The following bills were signed into legislation:

Bill Number: HB 355

HB 355 Description: Expands professional development opportunities for educators to renew their Professional Educator License.

Action: Signed

Signed Effective: January 1, 2020

Bill Number: HB 2045

HB 2045 Description: Eliminates the copay for medical or dental services for committed individuals at Department of Corrections and Department of Juvenile Justice facilities.

Action: Signed

Signed Effective: January 1, 2020

Bill Number: HB 2133

HB 2133 Description: Expands the definition of ‘computer’ in the Criminal Code to include cloud-based networks.

Action: Signed

Signed Effective: January 1, 2020

Bill Number: HB 2272

HB 2272 Description: Expands coverage of the Freedom of Information Act and the Open Meetings Act to include the governing bodies of contract schools.

Action: Signed

Signed Effective: January 1, 2020

Bill Number: HB 2293

HB 2293 Description: Ensures that U.S. Marine Corp license plate funds are used to benefit veterans or veterans’ families in the state of Illinois.

Action: Signed

Signed Effective: Immediately

Bill Number: HB 2386

HB 2386 Description: Increases penalties for texting while driving. If the violation results in great bodily harm, permanent disability, or disfigurement, the Secretary of State may suspend or revoke driving privileges for 12 months and impose a $1,000 minimum fine.

Action: Signed

Signed Effective: Immediately

Bill Number: HB 2433

HB 2433 Description: Ensures hospitals have the proper instruments for taking the blood pressure of pregnant women and requires the Department of Public Health to adopt rules for implementation.

Action: Signed

Signed Effective: January 1, 2020

Bill Number: HB 2487

HB 2487 Description: Increases the membership of the Task Force on Human Services Contracting to include more members of the minority party and allows members additional time to submit the report to the General Assembly and Auditor General.

Action: Signed

Signed Effective: Immediately

Bill Number: HB 2512

HB 2512 Description: Increases transparency on the cost of attending public universities in Illinois by establishing new reporting requirements on tuition and fees.

Action: Signed

Signed Effective: January 1, 2020

Bill Number: HB 2605

HB 2605 Description: Reduces barriers for speech-language pathologists to obtain a license to work in Illinois schools.

Action: Signed

Signed Effective: January 1, 2020

Bill Number: HB 2613

HB 2613 Description: Streamlines business practices for speech-language specialists to better serve patients and the industry.

Action: Signed

Signed Effective: Immediately

Bill Number: HB 2662

HB 2662 Description: Changes the term from two years to three years for the annuitant member of the Chicago Retirement Board of the Firemen’s Annuitant and Benefit Fund.

Action: Signed

Signed Effective: Immediately

Bill Number: HB 2699

HB 2699 Description: Modernizes the Illinois Mortgage Act with respect to release of mortgages. Allows authorized persons to act on behalf of a mortgage recipient.

Action: Signed

Signed Effective: January 1, 2020

Bill Number: HB 2983

HB 2983 Description: Creates the Youth Homelessness Prevention Subcommittee to make recommendations on various state programs.

Action: Signed

Signed Effective: January 1, 2020

Bill Number: HB 2993

HB 2993 Description: Allows voters to approve of a public library district land annexation.

Action: Signed

Signed Effective: Immediately

Bill Number: HB 3039

HB 3039 Description: Creates process for the Department of Healthcare and Family Services to notify a long-term care facility if an individual’s Medicaid eligibility has been terminated.

Action: Signed

Signed Effective: January 1, 2020

Bill Number: HB 3040

HB 3040 Description: Requires an annual notice concerning redetermination of eligibility to be sent to the long-term care facility where an individual resides as well as to the individual.

Action: Signed

Signed Effective: January 1, 2020

Bill Number: HB 3105

HB 3105 Description: Provides that trees intentionally cut or knowingly caused to be cut on protected land must pay three times the stumpage value plus remediation costs to the party that owns an interest in the land.

Action: Signed

Signed Effective: Immediately

Bill Number: HB 3129

HB 3129 Description: Protects Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) benefits for children and increases fairness for children and adults.

Action: Signed

Signed Effective: Immediately

Bill Number: HB 3141

HB 3141 Description: Allows a township board to appoint a trustee as deputy supervisor following the vacancy of a township supervisor.

Action: Signed

Signed Effective: Immediately

Bill Number: HB 3168

HB 3168 Description: Expands the eligibility requirement to the Department of Corrections Impact Incarceration Program. Provides the court with an alternative to place individuals in a least restrictive setting, rather than in the DOC.

Action: Signed

Signed Effective: January 1, 2020

Bill Number: HB 3216

HB 3216 Description: Expands the allowable forms of proof for veterans when they get state ID cards and drivers’ licenses.

Action: Signed

Signed Effective: January 1, 2020

Bill Number: HB 3247

HB 3247 Description: Increases education and awareness on Parkinson’s Disease.

Action: Signed

Signed Effective: January 1, 2020

Bill Number: HB 3320

HB 3320 Description: Exempts a dental service plan from the definition of “administrator” in the Third Party Administrator Act of the Illinois Insurance Code.

Action: Signed

Signed Effective: January 1, 2020

Bill Number: HB 3334

HB 3334 Description: Modernizes distance restrictions for intertrack and wagering locations near churches and existing schools and reduces restrictions on raffles.

Action: Signed

Signed Effective: Immediately

Bill Number: HB 3343

HB 3343 Description: Creates a SNAP Restaurant Meals Program for elderly, people with disabilities, or people experiencing homelessness.

Action: Signed

Signed Effective: Immediately

Bill Number: HB 3369

HB 3369 Description: Allows the Village of Lindenhurst to absorb Lindenhurst Sanitary District.

Action: Signed

Signed Effective: Immediately

Bill Number: HB 3631

HB 3631 Description: Allows the Department of Family and Children Services to use discretion for denying or renewing a license to an applicant who may have been convicted or attempt to commit certain financial felony offenses.

Action: Signed

Signed Effective: Immediately

Bill Number: SB 1135

SB 1135 Description: Ensures prescribing psychologists who have completed the required training can be approved for licensure.

Action: Signed

Signed Effective: Immediately

Bill Number: SB 1529

SB 1529 Description: Allows a one-year extension of the deadline for a new utility-scale wind or solar project to begin delivery.

Action: Signed

Signed Effective: January 1, 2020

Bill Number: SB 1536

SB 1536 Description: Requires municipal term limits to be prospective and requires that they can only be for the same office or category of municipal office.

Action: Signed

Signed Effective: Immediately

