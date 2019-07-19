Illinois
Illinois Governor Signs More Bills Into Law
Illinois Governor JB Pritzker signed 31 bills into legislation Friday morning. The bills range from health, medical care, homelessness, and education.
The following bills were signed into legislation:
- Bill Number: HB 355
- Description: Expands professional development opportunities for educators to renew their Professional Educator License.
- Action: Signed
- Effective: January 1, 2020
- Bill Number: HB 2045
- Description: Eliminates the copay for medical or dental services for committed individuals at Department of Corrections and Department of Juvenile Justice facilities.
- Action: Signed
- Effective: January 1, 2020
- Bill Number: HB 2133
- Description: Expands the definition of ‘computer’ in the Criminal Code to include cloud-based networks.
- Action: Signed
- Effective: January 1, 2020
- Bill Number: HB 2272
- Description: Expands coverage of the Freedom of Information Act and the Open Meetings Act to include the governing bodies of contract schools.
- Action: Signed
- Effective: January 1, 2020
- Bill Number: HB 2293
- Description: Ensures that U.S. Marine Corp license plate funds are used to benefit veterans or veterans’ families in the state of Illinois.
- Action: Signed
- Effective: Immediately
- Bill Number: HB 2386
- Description: Increases penalties for texting while driving. If the violation results in great bodily harm, permanent disability, or disfigurement, the Secretary of State may suspend or revoke driving privileges for 12 months and impose a $1,000 minimum fine.
- Action: Signed
- Effective: Immediately
- Bill Number: HB 2433
- Description: Ensures hospitals have the proper instruments for taking the blood pressure of pregnant women and requires the Department of Public Health to adopt rules for implementation.
- Action: Signed
- Effective: January 1, 2020
- Bill Number: HB 2487
- Description: Increases the membership of the Task Force on Human Services Contracting to include more members of the minority party and allows members additional time to submit the report to the General Assembly and Auditor General.
- Action: Signed
- Effective: Immediately
- Bill Number: HB 2512
- Description: Increases transparency on the cost of attending public universities in Illinois by establishing new reporting requirements on tuition and fees.
- Action: Signed
- Effective: January 1, 2020
- Bill Number: HB 2605
- Description: Reduces barriers for speech-language pathologists to obtain a license to work in Illinois schools.
- Action: Signed
- Effective: January 1, 2020
- Bill Number: HB 2613
- Description: Streamlines business practices for speech-language specialists to better serve patients and the industry.
- Action: Signed
- Effective: Immediately
- Bill Number: HB 2662
- Description: Changes the term from two years to three years for the annuitant member of the Chicago Retirement Board of the Firemen’s Annuitant and Benefit Fund.
- Action: Signed
- Effective: Immediately
- Bill Number: HB 2699
- Description: Modernizes the Illinois Mortgage Act with respect to release of mortgages. Allows authorized persons to act on behalf of a mortgage recipient.
- Action: Signed
- Effective: January 1, 2020
- Bill Number: HB 2983
- Description: Creates the Youth Homelessness Prevention Subcommittee to make recommendations on various state programs.
- Action: Signed
- Effective: January 1, 2020
- Bill Number: HB 2993
- Description: Allows voters to approve of a public library district land annexation.
- Action: Signed
- Effective: Immediately
- Bill Number: HB 3039
- Description: Creates process for the Department of Healthcare and Family Services to notify a long-term care facility if an individual’s Medicaid eligibility has been terminated.
- Action: Signed
- Effective: January 1, 2020
- Bill Number: HB 3040
- Description: Requires an annual notice concerning redetermination of eligibility to be sent to the long-term care facility where an individual resides as well as to the individual.
- Action: Signed
- Effective: January 1, 2020
- Bill Number: HB 3105
- Description: Provides that trees intentionally cut or knowingly caused to be cut on protected land must pay three times the stumpage value plus remediation costs to the party that owns an interest in the land.
- Action: Signed
- Effective: Immediately
- Bill Number: HB 3129
- Description: Protects Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) benefits for children and increases fairness for children and adults.
- Action: Signed
- Effective: Immediately
- Bill Number: HB 3141
- Description: Allows a township board to appoint a trustee as deputy supervisor following the vacancy of a township supervisor.
- Action: Signed
- Effective: Immediately
- Bill Number: HB 3168
- Description: Expands the eligibility requirement to the Department of Corrections Impact Incarceration Program. Provides the court with an alternative to place individuals in a least restrictive setting, rather than in the DOC.
- Action: Signed
- Effective: January 1, 2020
- Bill Number: HB 3216
- Description: Expands the allowable forms of proof for veterans when they get state ID cards and drivers’ licenses.
- Action: Signed
- Effective: January 1, 2020
- Bill Number: HB 3247
- Description: Increases education and awareness on Parkinson’s Disease.
- Action: Signed
- Effective: January 1, 2020
- Bill Number: HB 3320
- Description: Exempts a dental service plan from the definition of “administrator” in the Third Party Administrator Act of the Illinois Insurance Code.
- Action: Signed
- Effective: January 1, 2020
- Bill Number: HB 3334
- Description: Modernizes distance restrictions for intertrack and wagering locations near churches and existing schools and reduces restrictions on raffles.
- Action: Signed
- Effective: Immediately
- Bill Number: HB 3343
- Description: Creates a SNAP Restaurant Meals Program for elderly, people with disabilities, or people experiencing homelessness.
- Action: Signed
- Effective: Immediately
- Bill Number: HB 3369
- Description: Allows the Village of Lindenhurst to absorb Lindenhurst Sanitary District.
- Action: Signed
- Effective: Immediately
- Bill Number: HB 3631
- Description: Allows the Department of Family and Children Services to use discretion for denying or renewing a license to an applicant who may have been convicted or attempt to commit certain financial felony offenses.
- Action: Signed
- Effective: Immediately
- Bill Number: SB 1135
- Description: Ensures prescribing psychologists who have completed the required training can be approved for licensure.
- Action: Signed
- Effective: Immediately
- Bill Number: SB 1529
- Description: Allows a one-year extension of the deadline for a new utility-scale wind or solar project to begin delivery.
- Action: Signed
- Effective: January 1, 2020
- Bill Number: SB 1536
- Description: Requires municipal term limits to be prospective and requires that they can only be for the same office or category of municipal office.
- Action: Signed
- Effective: Immediately