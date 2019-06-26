Illinois Governor Signs Bill to Legalize Marijuana

Illinois governor J.B. Pritzker signed a bill legalizing recreational marijuana use. But that also means nearly 800,000 criminal records for marijuana possessions could be wiped clean.

The new law allows anyone 21 and older to legally buy up to one ounce of cannabis at dispensaries starting Jan. 1, 2020. But that means possession remains a crime until then, which carries a sentence of six months in jail and a $1,500 fine.

Illinois officials estimate there are 770,000 marijuana related criminal records eligible for expungement.

