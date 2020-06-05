Illinois Governor Removes in-Person Betting Registration Requirement

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker signed an executive order on Thursday, June 4, removing the in-person sports wagering registration requirements for casinos, racetracks, and sports facilities.

“Governor Pritzker’s executive order allows Illinois sports fans to temporarily place wagers from the safety of their own home, protecting a revenue source that is critical as the state begins to recover from the damaging financial impact of COVID-19,” said Marcus Fruchter, Administrator of the Illinois Gaming Board. “The Illinois Gaming Board looks forward to welcoming patrons back to casinos when it is safe to do so.”

Temporarily suspending the in-person registration requirement will allow fans to create online accounts and place wagers from the safety of their own homes while continuing to provide the state with revenue.

Executive Order 2020-41 will remain in effect until the Illinois Gaming Board issues a master sports wagering license.

All licensees and temporary operating permit holders must continue to comply with the patron identification requirements under Rule 1220 (b)(3)(A) and all other rules and regulations.

Casino gaming and horse racing have been suspended since March 16, 2020, to protect the health and safety of staff and patrons amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

Click Here to view Illinois Executive Order 2020-41.

