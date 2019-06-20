Illinois Gov. Adds Two Counties to New State Disaster Proclamation

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker has issued a new state disaster proclamation, adding two new counties.

This is in response to the extensive flooding along the Mississippi, Illinois Rivers, and its tributaries.

The new proclamation adds Knox and Henry County to the areas directly impacted by the flooding.

“With heavy rain and historic flooding, rivers have crested throughout the state, causing untold damage to our communities,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “Homes, businesses, roads, bridges and farms have all been impacted, and local resources are nearing exhaustion as rains continue. I want to be clear: this administration will continue to provide all resources at our disposal to help our communities withstand and recover from this historic flooding. We stand with you and are here to help.”

In total, 37 counties are now covered under a state disaster proclamation.

Those counties include:

Adams

Alexander

Brown

Bureau

Calhoun

Carroll

Cass

Fulton

Greene

Grundy

Hancock

Henderson

Henry

Jackson

Jersey

Jo Daviess

Knox

LaSalle

Madison

Marshall

Mason

Mercer

Monroe

Morgan

Peoria

Pike

Putnam

Randolph

Rock Island

Schuyler

Scott

St. Clair

Tazewell

Union

Whiteside

Woodford

