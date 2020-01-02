Illinois Generates Over $3 Million in First Day Marijuana Sales

The first day of legal recreational marijuana in Illinois generated nearly $3.2 million in sales, state officials announced Thursday.

Overall, 77,128 transactions took place in dispensaries on New Year’s Day, when the law legalizing marijuana for recreational purposes took effect, according to Toi Hutchinson, senior adviser to Gov. J.B. Pritzker on cannabis control.

Countless people lined up outside dispensary doors on Wednesday at 6 a.m., the earliest that Illinois’ new law allowed such sales.

Comparatively, Illinois’ neighboring state Michigan, which made recreational marijuana legal starting Dec. 1, generated $3.1 million in the first two weeks of sales.

First-day sales in Colorado, the first state to legalize marijuana for adult recreational use, were just over $1 million on Jan. 1, 2014.

Under the legalization law, some marijuana sales revenue will be set aside for neighborhood development grants, and low-level marijuana convictions will be expunged. Gov. Pritzker granted more than 11,000 such pardons on Tuesday.

Among those who bought on the first day was Illinois Lieutenant Governor Juliana Stratton who purchased edible gummies in Chicago.

Police were on standby at most shops, mostly to control the heavy amount of traffic.

In Illinois, nearly three dozen dispensaries have been issued licenses to sell recreational marijuana, with up to 75 additional licenses to be granted by May.

