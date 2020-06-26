Illinois Enters Phase 4 of Reopening With Larger Gatherings and Less Restrictions

On Friday, Illinois entered Phase 4 of Governor JB Pritzker’s “Restore Illinois” plan.

The state’s entry into Phase 4 of the reopening plan allowed several businesses across Illinois to reopen, while also slightly easing capacity restrictions for others.

Phase 4 allows for the reopening of several key businesses, such as health and fitness, movies and theater, museums and zoos, and indoor dining at restaurants.

Groups of up to 50 people may now gather in Phase 4 of Illinois’ reopening. This expanded gathering limit extends to key activities like meetings, events, and funerals.

A detailed list of guidelines has been put in place to allow for the resumption of certain activities/businesses, which can be found by clicking here. Safety guidelines for several Illinois industries were also revised within Phase 4 of the state’s reopening.

The state’s move to Phase 4 of the plan is expected to bring approximately 400,000 additional Illinoisans back to the workplace across all industries.

Related Articles

Details on Safety Guidelines of Phase 4

Governor JB Pritzker’s “Restore Illinois” plan

Stay up to date on the latest coronavirus information and more by downloading the 44News Mobile App

Comments

comments