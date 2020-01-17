Illinois Driver Rear-Ends Police Cruiser Engaged in Separate Traffic Stop

An Illinois motorist accused of driving under the influence was arrested Wednesday night after crashing into the back of a stationary Lake County Sheriff’s Office cruiser that was already engaged in a traffic stop at the time.

Corey L. Kirshhoffer, 47, was booked into the Lake County Jail and charged with two counts of driving under the influence after police say she rear-ended a police vehicle that had deployed its emergency lights while pulled over on the side of the road.

A deputy was conducting a traffic stop on the eastbound side of Wadsworth Road just east of Delany Road around 10:30 p.m. when Kirschhoffer crashed into the squad car, according to a news release from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

The deputy was speaking to the perpetrator of the initial traffic stop at the time of the crash.

Kirschhoffer was booked on two DUI counts, one count of failing to yield to an emergency vehicle and one count of failing to reduce speed to avoid an accident.

Kirschhoffer appeared in court Thursday and was released on her own recognizance. She is due back in court at the end of the month.

