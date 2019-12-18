Illinois Doctor Brian Burns Found Guilty of First Degree Murder

A Southern Illinois doctor accused of killing his estranged wife and burning her body has been found guilty of first-degree murder.

Brian Burns was arrested in 2016 after authorities say he killed his wife for financial gain.

Prosecutors claim burns was facing a big financial hit if his wife filed a separate tax return during their divorce.

But Burns claimed he watched her take her own life and burned her body due to panic.

Burns is already serving a 20 year prison sentence for trying to arrange the kidnapping of Saline County State’s Attorney Mike Henshaw.

He’ll be sentenced in connection with today’s conviction on Feb. 11.

Related content:

Comments

comments