Illinois COVID-19 Deaths Up by 658, Statewide Deaths Up by 23

Illinois is reporting a relatively low number of coronavirus cases and deaths. The Illinois Department of Public Health reported the state has a total of 128,415 cases and 924 deaths,

Monday’s update includes 658 new cases and 23 new deaths. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years.

Reported Deaths

Cook County: 1 male 50s, 6 males 60s, 3 females 70s, 2 males 70s, 1 female 80s, 2 males 80s, 2 females 90s, 1 male 90s

DuPage County: 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s

Lake County: 1 female 70s

St. Clair County: 1 female 80s

Winnebago County: 1 female 50s

Total Reported Cases From Illinois Counties in the 44News Viewing Area as of June 8:

Saline: 7

Gallatin: 2

Wabash: 12

Wayne: 9

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 16,099 specimens for a total of 1,058,873. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from June 1–June 7 is 5%.

Race and Demographics as of June 8:

