Illinois COVID-19 Cases Up to 5,057; Death Toll Now at 73

The Illinois Department of Public Health announced Monday 461 new cases of COVID-19 in the state, bringing the total to 5,057 in 52 counties statewide. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to 99 years.

Officials also announced eight additional deaths, bringing the total number of deaths to 73. One of those deaths included an incarcerated man from Stateville Correctional Center.

Below is the list of announced deaths:

Cook County: male 50s, male 60s, female 60s, female 70s

DuPage County: male 60s

Kendal County: female 60s

Will County: male 50s, male 60s

Additionally, 12 men who were incarcerated at Stateville are now hospitalized, including several requiring ventilators. There are 77 more incarcerated individuals with symptoms who are isolated at the facility. Eleven staff are also being isolated.

