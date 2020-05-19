Illinois Coronavirus Cases Nears 100,000, 146 Deaths Reported

Illinois reported 1,545 new cases of COVID-19 across the state Tuesday, bringing the number of the state’s total positive cases to 98,030.

The Illinois Department of Public Health also reported 146 new deaths in the past 24 hours. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years.

As of May 19, there are 4,379 total coronavirus-related deaths statewide, the health department reported.

IDPH reported 18,443 specimens within the past 24 hours. The statewide 7-day rolling positivity rate, May 10-16, 2020 is 14%.

Total Reported Cases From Illinois Counties in the 44News Viewing Area as of May 19:

Saline: 6

Gallatin: 2

Wabash: 1

Wayne: 9

