Illinois Coronavirus: Over 45,000 Positive Cases as Statewide Death Toll Reaches 1,983

The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) on Monday, April 27, reported a total of 45,883 Illinoisans known to have contracted the novel coronavirus to date.

According to IDPH, 1,983 Illinois residents have died from coronavirus to date. Deaths are included in the number of positive cases reported by IDPH.

227,628 people in Illinois have been tested for the virus to date.

Total Reported Cases From Illinois Counties in the 44News Viewing Area as of April 27:

Saline: 3

Gallatin: 2

Wabash: 1

Wayne: 2

Statewide Hospital Resources Available

IDPH reports there to be 985 ICU beds available, of 3,631 staffed ICU Beds.

2,348 ventilators are currently available of 3,378.

According to IDPH, of the ICU beds currently in use, there are 1,249 in use by COVID-19 patients.

Of the used ventilators, 763 are currently being used by COVID-19 patients.

A detailed, daily updated report on COVID-19 in Illinois can be found on the IDPH website.

